Georgia anti-abortion law deemed unconstitutional

A federal judge found Georgia’s controversial anti-abortion law “unconstitutional” on Monday.
U.S. District Judge Steve Jones of Georgia’s Northern District ruled in favor of abortion providers and reproductive rights advocacy groups. Jones had temporarily blocked the law — which never went into effect — last fall.
The General Assembly narrowly approved House Bill 481, known by many as the "heartbeat bill," during the 2019 legislative session. The bill, supported and signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp, sought to make abortion illegal once a doctor could detect a fetus’ heartbeat. That point is usually six weeks into pregnancy and often before a woman knows she’s even pregnant, plaintiffs argued.
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Planned Parenthood and other reproductive rights groups filed the lawsuit in June of last year on behalf of Georgia’s abortion providers.
Jones wrote in his ruling that the law violates a woman’s constitutional right to access an abortion that was established by the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade.
"It is in the public interest, and this court's duty, to ensure constitutional rights are protected,” Jones wrote in a 67-page opinion.
Monica Simpson, executive director of SisterSong, the lead plaintiff and a reproductive rights advocate for women of color, said in a statement the decision “makes a very bold statement.”
“No one should live in a world where their bodies and reproductive decision-making is controlled by the state,” she said.
A report released last fall by the Guttmacher Institute, which supports abortion rights, found that abortion rates in Georgia rose in 2017 while nationally they fell. Still, 95% of Georgia counties had no clinics that provided abortion services, although only 55% of Georgia women lived in those counties, the report said.
Staci Fox, president and chief executive officer of Planned Parenthood Southeast, said while advocates are celebrating a major victory, the “fight is far from over.”
“While people across this state and around the country are literally dying from COVID-19 and systemic racism, our leaders should be focused on expanding access to healthcare, not restricting it,” she said. “We will not back down until access to healthcare — including safe, legal abortion — is recognized as a basic human right."
Sean J. Young, legal director of the ACLU of Georgia, said the judge blocked the abortion ban because it went against 50 years of Supreme Court precedents.
“This case has always been about one thing: letting her decide,” he said in a statement. “It is now up to the state to decide to appeal this decision and prolong this lawsuit.”
Riley Bunch covers the Georgia Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites.
