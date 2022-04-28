The Georgia Association of Manufacturers (GAM) and the Manufacturers Education Foundation (MEF) have announced that Lloyd Avram will be elected president of both organizations, effective July 1.
Avram will succeed Roy Bowen, who will assume the position of president emeritus of GAM and MEF on July 1, following 38 years of association leadership.
Avram joins GAM from Chevron, one of the world’s leading energy producers and manufacturers of refined products. During his 13 years with Chevron, Avram oversaw global media relations for the company and then served as national manager, State Government Affairs. In this latter role, he held responsibility for leading a team that engaged with state elected officials across the country on energy policy and legislative issues.
He also served as an executive member of Chevron’s Government Affairs leadership team and oversaw the company’s political action committee and political policies. Avram represented Chevron on the State Relations Committee of the industry’s major trade group, the American Petroleum Institute, where he helped lead the transformation of state-level, industry association advocacy.
Prior to Chevron, Avram held senior management positions in corporate and executive communications with Atlanta-based power company Mirant and satellite communications manufacturer DataPath. He held similar positions with global telecommunications manufacturer Nortel Networks and two provincial governments in Canada.
“Lloyd brings over 30 years of strategic work with executive management in major manufacturing industries, and holds extensive knowledge of public policy development, advocacy campaigns, stakeholder engagement and politics,” said Bowen. “Importantly, we are delighted to bring on board a person who can lead the organization’s continued growth and deliver increasing value to the membership of the association.”
“This is an exciting time to be joining GAM and MEF, and I am honored by the opportunity to lead and grow this vital association and foundation,” said Avram. “I want to ensure GAM remains visible and vocal on policy issues that matter most to its members and the economic well-being of Georgia. At the same time, we will continue to leverage the resources of MEF to promote the value of manufacturing, accelerate workforce development and expand our membership.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.