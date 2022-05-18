Mr. Rex Allen Quarles, age 70, of Ringgold, Georgia passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022. He was born on June 23, 1951. He was preceded in death by his parents, Silas Quarles and Rose "Hawkins" Quarles; daughter, Natasha Quarles. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Marcy Ann Quarles of Ri…