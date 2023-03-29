ATLANTA — Local election offices may soon be further challenged with funding woes as the Georgia Senate and House approved a bill expanding restrictions to prevent outside funding and donations.
The Republican-led legislature in its massive 2021 election overhaul bill, Senate Bill 202, prohibited elections superintendents from accepting funding, grants or gifts from any source other than the county, municipality, state or federal government.
“We saw record outside funding from partisan interest groups, funneling millions of dollars to local boards of elections… Before COVID, this really wasn't even a thought of private funding of our elections, but we did see it in 2020," said Athens Republican Houston Gaines. "In response, this body and the General Assembly and the governor passed Senate Bill 202, the Election Integrity Act, taking immediate steps to ban what were called 'Zuckerbucks,' and all outside influence in our elections.”
The proposed Senate Bill 222 seeks to further restrict funding by exempting counties and municipalities from accepting grants or funding for its elections departments. Elections-related grants or funding can only be administered from the state and federal government under SB 222.
“(SB 222) simply reaffirms the original intent of (SB 202) and clarifies that Georgia elections will only be funded by public dollars in Georgia and there are elections of integrity in its funding," Gaines said. "This is a basic function of our government. We should not be seeing partisan, outside interests funneling money into counties of one particular party or another.”
Ahead of of the House’s 100-69 vote March 22 on SB 222, Democrats said the impending vote would be illegal since no fiscal impact accompanied the proposed bill.
In part, Section 28-5-492 State and Local Government Partnership states: Before any vote is taken in a committee of the House of Representatives or Senate or on the floor of either house upon any bill or joint resolution determined by the department to require an expenditure which in the aggregate exceeds $5 million of public funds by local political subdivisions, a fiscal note shall be attached to such bill or resolution and shall be filed by the sponsor of the bill with the chairperson of the committee and the Clerk of the House of Representatives or the Secretary of the Senate and shall be provided to all members of the General Assembly.
“Our counties and cities have to be able to plan and budget in order to provide services to their constituents, whether we are talking about elections or other county services,” Democrat Rep. Shea Roberts said. “At a minimum, all counties deserve notice of the fiscal impacts that they will bear when we pass this bill and it is illegal for this body to vote on this bill before a fiscal note is presented …”
Republican efforts to restrict outside funding for elections comes after millions of dollars were donated across the county to elections offices in 2020 as departments were tasked with navigating the challenges of the COIVD-19 pandemic.
Republicans have asserted that many Democrat area elections offices around the country received massive amounts of private donations, most notably from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. He and his wife reportedly donated more than $400 million to two nonprofits that dispersed grants to election agencies that applied amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“All because I guess we think a county receiving money to offset costs for unnecessary and expensive elections equipment is an illegitimate outside influence,” Atlanta Democrat Saira Draper of Atlanta said. “Why do we presume the (State Elections Board) knows better what our counties need than our counties? Why do we assume that they will be better at getting needed resources to counties as opposed to allowing the counties to get those resources?
“Instead of crafting laws to prevent counties from getting the resources we need, why don't we encourage all of our counties to apply for grants," Draper continued. "What if we went back this weekend and encouraged our county election officials to apply for this and make their elections better? We shouldn't let partisan bills get in the way of good policymaking."
Democrats also argued that the bill would result in unfunded mandates, particularly as thousands of voter challenges filed by outside groups —as seen in the 2020 general election — would continue to burden election office resources.
SB 222 now heads to Gov. Brian Kemp to either sign or veto.
If signed, violators of the new law would be guilty of a felony punishable by at least one year in prison and by a fine of not less than $10,000.
