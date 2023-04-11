Georgia Cities Week is an annual celebration of the great work cities across the state do to positively impact the quality of life for residents and visitors alike. This year, the city of Dalton will celebrate the occasion with a free concert in Burr Park downtown. At least three food trucks will also be on hand so visitors can enjoy lunch outside with the music. The festivities will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, April 28.
Dalton band The Buckner Brothers will perform at the celebration. The band, which plays a mix of blues and jam music, has been playing all across the Southeast for more than 40 years, including performing previous shows on the Burr Park stage during the Off the Rails summer concert series. Original members John Buckner, Travis Stephens, Mickey "Moose" Hall and Scott West are joined in the group by Scott McAllister.
There will be food trucks stationed at the park for the event. So far, the trucks that have confirmed they will be there are Egg Roll Boyz (Asian fusion, comfort food, wraps), All Around the World (American, Turkish, German) and Island Chef (Caribbean, seafood, tacos). You can view the list of confirmed food trucks with their menus at https://streetfoodfinder.com/cityofdaltonburrpark.
The 24th annual Georgia Cities Week runs April 23-29. The event was conceived by the Georgia Municipal Association to celebrate Georgia's cities with a focus on community achievements, successful community projects and infrastructure enhancements, and also the people who do the work to make cities like Dalton great, both employees and volunteers. In 2021 more than 160 cities participated in the celebration.
There's plenty to celebrate in Dalton. The city's parks are bustling with activity around new playgrounds and new playing fields with much more to come — work will soon begin on the new Mill Line trail project linking Haig Mill Lake Park with downtown Dalton. Visitors to the lake will soon be able to enjoy paddle boards in addition to renting kayaks and other activities.
Work is continuing to bring a new aquatics center to Dalton which will serve not just our community but also should attract tourism to the city as the facility hosts competitions.
The city of Dalton is pressing on with a number of projects to improve stormwater management in an effort to make the community safer during storms and also protect public and private property.
And work is being planned for new streetscape improvements in downtown Dalton and also in the Market Street area to keep our commercial districts growing and booming.
We hope that the community will join us on April 28 to celebrate these and many other achievements and help us keep the momentum going to make Dalton the best place in Georgia to live, work and play.
