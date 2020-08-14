Georgia congressmen echo debate on unemployment benefits

ATLANTA — In a glimpse into the national debate playing out in Washington, D.C., some members of Congress from Georgia debated this week whether extending additional unemployment benefits will help or hurt the state's economy.
As part of the initial COVID-19 federal relief package, people receiving state unemployment dollars received an additional $600 a week of federal money.
From the end of March to the end of July, unemployed Georgians received more than $8.3 billion from the federal weekly supplements, according to the Georgia Department of Labor.
But after the financial boost from the federal government expired at the end of July, federal lawmakers can’t agree on whether to re-up the benefit.
Some Republicans argue out-of-work Americans may be making more off unemployment than a regular salary, discouraging them from going back to work. Some Democrats say that many of the unemployed are afraid of contracting COVID-19 at their workplace.
The pandemic has caused a tidal wave of unemployment in the Peach State and across the country. Georgia's unemployment rate hit a high of nearly 12% in April — the rate still hovers at around 11%. As of July, the state had processed more than 3.3 million claims, more than the last eight years combined, according to the Georgia Department of Labor.
During a virtual Congressional Luncheon sponsored by the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, U.S. Reps. Sanford Bishop and Drew Ferguson discussed the disagreement in Washington.
“People are at home, they're out of work. There are some people who were eligible and were not getting the unemployment," Bishop, a Democrat, said. "The extended unemployment of $600 extra was very, very helpful because people who are at home … they still have their mortgage payments, they still have their rent payments and they still have to put food on the table for their families.”
Bishop noted that while spending more time at home, Georgians are likely spending more money on groceries and utilities. With Congress in a stalemate regarding the next round of COVID-19 relief legislation, he said unemployed individuals are relying more on food assistance programs that are overwhelmed.
“We're at a very, very serious crisis stage. Congress needs to act — the American people need us to act,” he said. "Otherwise, we will have just suffering, upon suffering, upon suffering. People are suffering now, but it's going to be dramatically worse if Congress does not come together and do something.”
Ferguson, a Republican, said it is "important that we don't incentivize people to sit on the sidelines” as the national and state economies reopen.
"I don't think most Americans would agree that paying people more to stay at home than they were actually making on their paycheck is an incentive to go to work,” he said.
He said companies are having a hard time bringing employees back after reopening.
“Not because of fear,” he added, "but because they're (the employees) making more on unknown enhanced unemployment than they are reentering the workforce."
U.S. Sen. David Perdue, a Republican who is expected to be in a close race for reelection in November with Democrat Jon Ossoff, said the election year is likely playing a part in the frozen relief negotiations.
"I'm hopeful but I'm not optimistic that we'll actually get a comprehensive deal done,” he said Tuesday. “But we need to.”
U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, a high-ranking Republican member of the House Judiciary Committee and a U.S. Senate hopeful for the seat held by Republican Kelly Loeffler, told CNHI during a candidate interview that the federal government “needs to move away” from additional unemployment benefits.
“It is keeping us from our economic recovery,” he said. “Because many people were making more, unfortunately, the unemployment help that was being given from the federal government, than it was to go back to work."
President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Saturday that was to extend additional federal supplements that expired, but decreased the amount to $400 per week, with $100 of that from the states. The new system could take states weeks to implement, and 25% is required to come from the states.
The high number of unemployed Georgians has depleted the state’s Unemployment Trust Fund. In a July 24 letter to U.S. Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia, first reported by the Georgia Recorder, Gov. Brian Kemp asked for a $1.1 billion loan from the federal government to help offset dwindling state funds.
At a press conference Monday, Kemp said state officials are still trying to hash out the details of what Trump’s memorandum means for Georgia.
‘We’re digging in on that issue. Personally, I appreciate the president’s action,” the Republican governor said. “We’ve all seen the gridlock in Congress before a November election before — and I think that’s what’s happening now. So I certainly want to applaud the president for taking action to help hard-working American citizens as well as Georgians. What that looks like on the unemployment, our team’s talking to (Georgia Labor) Commissioner (Mark) Butler right now.”
Kersha Cartwright, spokeswoman for the Georgia Department of Labor, said Wednesday that officials are still unsure what the memorandum means for the department. The $100 match from the state, she said, would potentially come through the Georgia Emergency Management Agency which is controlled by the governor’s office.
“We’re still waiting on guidance at this point,” she said. "We really don’t know how long it's going to take to implement, what it's going to mean for us, what that will mean financially — there's too many things that are still up in the air."
Not all Georgians may be eligible for the extra $400. In the memorandum, only those who receive more than $100 a week in benefits are eligible for the federal boost. Anyone who was earning at least $1 of unemployment benefits was eligible for the since expired $600 supplement payment.
Critics say Trump's plan would leave out the country's lowest-paid workers and could possibly face legal challenges over whether the president has authority to enact the program.
State labor departments have been trying to keep up with changes to the system that often require entirely new programming on the back end.
Butler told CNHI in April that federal lawmakers have thrown state labor departments “to the wolves” to create systems that never existed before the pandemic.
Cartwright said that any change, including the new $400 supplemental payments, is going to be another heavy lift for the department.
“That's going to require some programming on our side that's not an easy fix,” she said. “... It's going to be a challenging task."
