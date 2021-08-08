Georgia Department of Public Health presents Say 'YES' Summer walk-up vaccinations at events

In an urgent effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 and its delta variant, the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is hosting a series of pop-up events to get more Georgians vaccinated. The Say “YES” Summer events will offer walk-up vaccinations that are free and do not require appointments, insurance or identification.
Say “YES” Summer events will attract the attention of foot traffic in popular public places with live installations by local artists and art organizations, offering education, conversation and on-site vaccination. This national-to-local collaboration between DPH, local artists and art organizations, the U.S> Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), David J. Sencer CDC Museum, South Arts, Home Depot and Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) will begin Saturday, Aug. 14, in pilot locations in Savannah, Athens and Atlanta before expanding to other areas of the state.
According to the Northwest Georgia Health District: "Currently, none of these sites are planned within the North Georgia Health District; however, this initiative may expand to other areas of the state. Meanwhile, please be reminded that all our health departments in Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Pickens and Whitfield counties require no appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations — all walk-ins are welcome. Please go to our website for our health departments’ hours of operation and locations at www.nghd.org."
Local artists and art organizations will headline events to engage the public in COVID-19 vaccine awareness through art, music, color and culture. Each experience will feature live, interactive installations in varying mediums, ranging from performance to visual arts. DPH will unveil a participatory art installation, the “I Said ‘YES’ to COVID-19 Vaccine Because ...” community mural for residents to write their own reasons for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine and inspire others to do the same. Responses will be shared by DPH and partner organizations.
CORE and DPH District Health Department vaccination teams will operate on-site mobile vaccination clinics to provide educational materials and vaccinations.
DPH believes the collaboration between the Georgia arts and science communities will both inspire and inform Georgians of the importance of COVID vaccines for all aspects of life.
“COVID vaccination has never been more important than it is right now,” said DPH commissioner Dr. Kathleen E. Toomey. “These events provide easy access to vaccination — even make it fun and entertaining — in non-traditional, but convenient settings.”
Say “YES” Summer events begin Saturday, Aug. 14, in Savannah at the Forsyth Farmers' Market in the morning, and outside Grayson Stadium during the Savannah Bananas game against the Macon Bacon Minor League Baseball game in the evening. The conversation continues in Athens on Friday, Aug. 20, and Saturday, Aug. 21, during the Twilight Criterium Festival following a two-day, co-hosted vaccine event at Tate Student Center at the University of Georgia. Pilot events will culminate in Atlanta at the Georgia Aquarium on Saturday, Aug. 28, and Sunday, Aug. 29.
For details and updates, visit SayYesSummer.com and follow DPH on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Follow Say “YES” Summer throughout the state with #SayYESSummer.
For information about COVID vaccines, visit dph.ga.gov/covid-vaccine.
