Two bridge replacements and two resurfacing projects will get underway in the coming months in Northwest Georgia after the Georgia Department of Transportation awarded contracts totaling more than $6 million for the projects.
The pair of bridge projects are slated to be finished April 30, 2022. In Carroll County, the new bridge on Bethesda Road over Indian Creek will include paved shoulders and will cost about $1.4 million. A new bridge on State Route (SR) 201 over Tanyard Creek in Whitfield County will replace the current double barrel culvert. Both projects will include detours during the construction.
Along with the bridge projects, GDOT has two planned resurfacing projects that should get started later this summer. Crews will resurface SR 189 from SR 136 to the Tennessee state line. The $2.3 million project will cross through Dade and Walker counties and should be done at the end of March next year. Also in Dade County crews will be upgrading pavement markings on I-59 from the Alabama line to SR 136. The $260,000 project will also be completed by March 31, 2022.
"With the weather warming up we're looking forward to starting up more projects throughout Northwest Georgia," said GDOT District Six Engineer Grant Waldrop. "All of these projects will improve and enhance our roadways, including roads not on state routes."
