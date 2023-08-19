The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is seeking public comment on the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). The public comment period will be open through Sept. 17.
The STIP is GDOT’s four-year plan for transportation and capital improvement. The STIP lists federally-funded projects statewide, except for those located in Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs), generally areas in Georgia with big cities.
The STIP public involvement process gives all citizens and interested stakeholders the opportunity to provide input on how your tax dollars will be invested for the next four years. GDOT is hosting three Virtual Open House sessions for input on the STIP which can be viewed at the following website: www.dot.ga.gov/STIPOutreach.
Virtual Open House sessions:
• Sept. 5: Session 1 - Northern Region (GDOT Districts 1 and 6), 5:30 to 7 p.m.
• Sept. 7: Session 2 - Western Region (GDOT Districts 3 and 4), 5:30 to 7 p.m.
• Sept. 11: Session 3 - Eastern Region (GDOT Districts 2 and 5), 5:30 to 7 p.m.
The website provides the opportunity to learn about the projects included in the STIP and allows you to offer comments through an online survey. Visitors to the site can view projects using an interactive mapping tool. Citizens wishing to view printed displays of the mapped projects for their GDOT District in person can do so by calling their GDOT district office to schedule a time to stop by during business hours Monday-Friday. District contact information for local counties is:
District 6
30 Great Valley Parkway
White, GA 30184
(678) 721-5286
Your involvement in this outreach process helps inform us what you care most about, like commute times, safety and beyond. Questions and comments regarding the STIP may be sent to the GDOT Planning Office at STIPCoordinator@dot.ga.gov. We look forward to hearing from you.
