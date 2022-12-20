To allow for the anticipated increase in holiday traffic congestion, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) announced the suspension of lane closures on Georgia interstates and state routes during the Christmas weekend beginning Thursday, Dec. 22, at 5 a.m. until Monday, Dec. 26, at 5 a.m.
For New Year’s weekend, the suspension of lane closures will be in effect Saturday, Dec. 31, at 5 a.m. until Monday, Jan. 2, at 5.a.m.
While construction-related lane closures will be suspended, Georgia DOT reminds travelers to exercise caution as crews may still work near highways, and safety concerns may require some long-term lane closures to remain in place. In addition, incident management, emergency or maintenance-related lane closures could become necessary at any time on any route.
Below are the best and worst travel times for the 2022 Christmas and New Year’s time periods. The predictions are based on historical travel data from Christmas and New Year’s 2019 through 2021.
Christmas: Dec. 21-27
Metro Atlanta interstates
• Lighter than usual traffic is predicted on Friday, Dec. 23, through Tuesday, Dec. 27.
• Moderate-to-heavy traffic is expected on the afternoons of Wednesday, Dec. 21, and Thursday, Dec. 22.
Metro Atlanta surface streets
• Heavy traffic is predicted on Thursday, Dec. 22, through Friday, Dec. 23.
• Lower traffic volumes are expected from Christmas Eve to Monday, Dec. 26.
• Slight increase in travel times is predicted on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
New Year’s: Dec. 28-Jan. 3
Metro Atlanta interstates
• Moderate-to-heavy traffic is predicted on Wednesday, Dec. 28, and Thursday, Dec. 29.
• Lighter than usual traffic is expected on Friday, Dec. 30, through Monday, Jan. 2.
• An increase in congestion is expected on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Metro Atlanta surface streets
• Normal traffic is expected to return on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
• Light traffic is predicted on New Year’s Day and Jan. 2.
• Normal to better-than-normal traffic is predicted on Wednesday, Dec. 28, through Saturday, Dec. 31.
Historical Christmas and New Year’s travel data for major interstates outside of metro Atlanta have shown the following trends:
• I-20 eastbound congestion entering metro Atlanta; I-20 westbound congestion exiting the city toward Alabama.
• I-75 is predicted to have heavy congestion southbound and northbound coming out of Atlanta in Stockbridge.
• I-85 congestion near the South Carolina and Alabama borders.
• I-24 eastbound congestion in Northwest Georgia near Chattanooga.
• I-16 westbound congestion exiting Savannah and I-16 eastbound congestion entering Savannah.
For up-to-date information about travel conditions on Georgia’s interstates and state routes, call 511 or visit www.511ga.org before heading out.
511 is a free service that provides real-time statewide information on Georgia’s interstates and state routes, including traffic conditions, incidents, lane closures and delays due to inclement weather 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Callers can also transfer to operators to request HERO assistance in metro Atlanta or CHAMP service on highways in other regions of the state.
