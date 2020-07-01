Georgia DOT restricts construction-related lane closures during July 4th holiday

To alleviate Fourth of July weekend traffic congestion, the Georgia Department of Transportation is suspending construction-related lane closures on interstate highways and limiting lane closures on state routes that directly serve major tourist and recreation centers from noon Thursday through 10 p.m. Sunday.
“As people head to holiday festivities or vacation destinations on this long weekend, we expect heavier than normal traffic,” said John Hancock, DOT state construction engineer. “By restricting lane closures, we hope drivers will encounter fewer delays and less stress.”
Safety is always a primary concern. The department reminds motorists that crews may still work in close proximity to highways and safety concerns may require some long-term lane closures to remain. Also, incident management or emergency maintenance-related lane closures could become necessary at any time on any route. Whenever you approach a work zone: slow down; allow extra distance between vehicles; read signs; obey road crew flaggers; and expect the unexpected. Work zone safety is in your hands.
Although Georgia welcome centers are not currently open, rest area and welcome center restrooms are open and regularly deep cleaned. However, from time to time a rest area facility may be closed temporarily for service. When stopping in public spaces, be cognizant of social distancing and public health guidelines, as well as act courteously to fellow travelers.
