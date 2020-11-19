Georgia DOT suspending lane closures during the Thanksgiving holiday

To ease Thanksgiving traffic congestion statewide, the Georgia Department of Transportation will suspend construction-related lane closures on heavily traveled interstate highways and state routes from Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 6 a.m. until Monday, Nov. 30, at 5 a.m. The statewide lane restrictions help to reduce traffic congestion during the Thanksgiving holiday. Similar restrictions will be in place for Christmas and New Year’s.
“In order to provide a safer and less congested roadway, we are limiting construction-related lane closures,” said John D. Hancock, Georgia DOT state construction engineer. “Although traffic volumes were down earlier this year due to COVID-19, unfortunately, fatalities on our roadways have been up. I urge drivers to watch your speed, put down your cellphones, be alert and make sure you and your passengers buckle-up. Let’s make this a happy Thanksgiving for all.”
While the road closures will be suspended, the department reminds travelers to exercise caution as crews may still work near highways, and safety concerns may require some long-term lane closures to remain in place. In addition, incident management or emergency, maintenance-related lane closures could become necessary at any time on any route.
For up-to-date information about travel conditions on Georgia’s interstates and state routes, call 511 or visit www.511ga.org before heading out. 511 is a free service that provides real-time statewide information on Georgia’s interstates and state routes, including traffic conditions, incidents, lane closures and delays due to inclement weather 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Callers can also transfer to operators to request HERO assistance in Metro Atlanta or CHAMP service on highways in other regions of the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.