Georgia DOT suspending lane closures during the Thanksgiving holiday

To allow for anticipated increase in holiday traffic, the Georgia Department of Transportation will suspend lane closures on Georgia interstates and state routes beginning Wednesday, Nov. 24, at 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28.
These statewide lane closure restrictions will help to reduce traffic congestion during the Thanksgiving holiday. Similar restrictions will be in place for Christmas and New Year’s.
While construction-related lane closures will be suspended, the department reminds travelers to exercise caution as crews may still work near highways, and safety concerns may require some long-term lane closures to remain in place. In addition, incident management or emergency, maintenance-related lane closures could become necessary at any time on any route.
“By limiting lane closures during the holiday season, we hope to promote a safer, less congested traveling experience,” said State Construction Engineer John D. Hancock.
“Unfortunately, we have seen a noticeable increase in motor vehicle fatalities nationwide due to distracted driving, speeding and driving under the influence. This holiday season and always, we encourage all drivers to put down the cellphones, buckle up, slow down and drive sober."
