To allow for the anticipated increase in Labor Day weekend traffic congestion, the Georgia Department of Transportation will suspend lane closures on Georgia interstates and state routes beginning Friday at noon until Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 5 a.m.
While construction-related lane closures will be suspended, the department reminds travelers to exercise caution as crews may still work near highways, and safety concerns may require some long-term lane closures to remain in place.
In addition, incident management, emergency or maintenance-related lane closures could become necessary at any time on any route.
Georgia DOT’s five-day travel forecast for the holiday weekend indicates the heaviest traffic volumes may materialize on Friday with moderate traffic predicted on Saturday.
Light traffic is expected on both Sunday and Monday. Forecasts are based on historical traffic volumes on similar dates around the Labor Day weekend.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that approximately 9,560 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes in the first quarter of 2022. This is approximately a 7% increase as compared to the 8,935 fatalities projected for the same quarter in 2021. This would be the highest number of first-quarter fatalities since 2002. Georgia DOT takes this historic rise in traffic fatalities on our roadways seriously and urges all motorists to always “Drive alert, arrive alive.” Motorists and passengers are urged to wear a seat belt and eliminate unsafe driving behavior such as distracted driving, speeding and driving under the influence.
For up-to-date information about travel conditions on Georgia’s interstates and state routes, call 511 or visit www.511ga.org before heading out. 511 is a free service that provides real-time statewide information on Georgia’s interstates and state routes, including traffic conditions, incidents, lane closures and delays due to inclement weather 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Callers can also transfer to operators to request HERO assistance in metro Atlanta or CHAMP service on highways in other regions of the state.
