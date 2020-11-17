Georgia Economic Developers Association honors Copeland

The Georgia Economic Developers Association this week honored Illya Copeland, the former executive director of the Murray County Industrial Development Authority and the Development Authority of Murray County who passed away in July, with an award for "long, exceptional and/or exemplary career and service to GEDA, or for extraordinary efforts directly related to the purposes of GEDA."
A native of Tifton, Copeland took over the leadership at the Industrial Development Authority in 2017. He had previously served as executive director of the Joint Development Authority of Jeff Davis County, Hazlehurst and Denton in South Georgia. He served as interim president of the Chatsworth-Eton-Murray County Chamber of Commerce for several months in 2018.
The Georgia Economic Developers Association honored Copeland at its annual awards luncheon in Atlanta. Nearly 100 economic developers from around the state attended the ceremony in-person and another 30 attended virtually.
The association is a nonprofit association of professionals, volunteers and supporters. The association provides networking and professional development opportunities for its members and supports public policies that promote quality job creation and sustainable economic development throughout the state. For more information, visit www.geda.org.
