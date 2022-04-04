ATLANTA — In a last minute Republican-led push for disputed election changes in Georgia, a House committee on Monday moved forward SB 89 — approved by the Senate last year — that now includes even more controversial measures.
The amended version almost mirrors HB 1464, which was approved in the House last month, but diced down last week in a Senate committee. The senate committee removed tenets would have put the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in charge of investigating elections and add more clerical duties for election workers. Monday is the legislature’s final day.
SB 89, approved along party lines in the Senate last year, originally proposed creating a chief elections assistant officer position appointed by the state elections board. The position would be tasked with overseeing and managing local election boards and identifying “low performing” election superintendents to provide training and improvement plans. It also included a means for local election superintendents to be removed if improvement plans aren’t implemented.
On the last day of the 2022 session Monday, however, the House Special Committee on Election Integrity voted to amend that version to include items that senators stripped from HB 1464.
That includes adding duties that would require election workers to fill out a chain of custody form each time contact is made with ballots and unused ballot security paper.
“I’m sure that (election workers) might have an angst to it at some point, but I’d also like to remind folks that what we’ve tried to accomplish over the last two years on election reform, doesn’t have anything to do except for the mechanics of an election,” said Republican Rep. Alan Powell of Hartwell, vice chair of the Special Committee on Election Integrity.
“We’ve gone through a series of six years where one year, one of the political parties hollers foul,” Powell added.
“The next year, another party. So at some point, we all have a vested interest, that what we’re doing is going to get us to the point that the elections, no matter where they are in the state, they’re being handled secure.”
The SB 89 substitute also puts the GBI in charge investigating and auditing election results if there is doubt in the results.
The GBI would be allowed to subpoena election workers and documents.
“This year’s rushed process looks likely to cost Georgia taxpayers $580,000 a year — which will be spent chasing conspiracy theories, if anything and everything that creates ‘doubt’ about our elections is suddenly up for investigation,” said Aunna Dennis, executive director of Common Cause Georgia, a public policy advocacy organization. “It also looks likely to add to the burden on our already-overworked elections officials.”
SB 89 also includes a provision that mandates employers to give employees time off to vote during early voting — the only tenant that had been kept in HB 1464.
The Senate Ethics Committee which stripped HB 1464 last week implied that the lack of time left in the session to garner majority support of the bill led to their decision to dice the bill, though many members alluded to supporting the removed sections of the bill in the future.
“There are a lot of facets of the original bill that I thought highly of and I hope we get to see them again in the future,” Republican Sen. Majority Leader Mike Dugan of Carrollton said Tuesday during that committee meeting.
