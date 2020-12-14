Georgia electors cast votes for Biden, Harris

ATLANTA — In the Senate chamber of the state Capitol Monday came a sound that isn’t often heard in the building: cheers.
Joe Biden is now officially the state's choice for president of the United States.
After three counts of the presidential contest in Georgia — the original tally, a hand audit and another recount at the request of President Donald Trump’s campaign — the state’s 16 electors cast their ballots for the Democratic presidential and vice presidential nominees Monday, the first time a Democrat has won the state since 1992 and Bill Clinton.
Among the group of electors were high-profile Democrats including 5th District Congresswoman-elect Nikema Williams, former 2018 gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, former House minority leader Bob Trammell and "Dean of the House" Calvin Smyre, the longest-serving member of the state legislature.
“This has been a long time coming,” Abrams, who was voted presiding officer of the meeting, said. “But I believe we’re in the right place at the right time."
Each elector cast two ballots, one for president and one for vice president. The votes were recorded on six certificates and sent to President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the archivist of the United States (David Ferriero) and the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.
Congress is expected to meet on Jan. 6 and count the electoral votes from all 50 states. The president of the Senate (Pence) is expected to announce the results.
“Not only did we flip Georgia blue (Democrat), and not only did we restore the soul of our nation, but we’re sending the first Black woman to the White House,” Williams said.
She added the moment didn’t come about because of luck. Voter mobilization groups Fair Fight Action, founded by Abrams, and an offshoot, the New Georgia Project, have been praised for their efforts to register new and minority voters.
Georgia Democrats hope the state’s flip from red to blue will be a harbinger of change across the country. Which party will control the U.S. Senate will be determined by the two U.S. Senate runoffs on Jan. 5 in the state.
“This is a moment for me that I have dreamed about,” Abrams said. "We stand not for ourselves and not for our party, but for the people of Georgia. It is on their behalf that we took up this charge of being electors, and it is on their behalf that we are ensuring the nation is led by a good man who believes in the soul of our nation and all of its people."
Despite severe pushback from Trump and some state Republican lawmakers, election officials found no evidence of widespread irregularities with Georgia’s November general election and certified that the majority of voters in the state backed Biden for president. A narrow margin of 12,670 votes separated Biden and Trump.
Riley Bunch covers the Georgia statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites.
