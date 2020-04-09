Georgia electric providers urge public to maintain proper social distance from utility workers

To help maintain safe and reliable service during the COVID-19 pandemic, the state’s electric providers — including Dalton Utilities, Georgia’s EMCs, Georgia Power and MEAG Power — urge the public to keep their distance from utility crews working in their communities.
Whether it’s critical infrastructure work or emergency repairs due to damage from storms, trees or vehicles, crews are working hard every day to keep the lights on while maintaining safety standards and following guidelines of medical professionals when working in the field. Residents can help by not approaching crews and keeping a safe social distance of 6 feet or more.
Additionally, worksites often contain potential dangers, and approaching crews can lead to dangerous distractions for workers or accidents for citizens. Utility workers provide an essential service during this crisis and are critical to keeping the lights on. By giving utility crews space of 6 feet or more, residents can help ensure the health and safety of all involved.
Ways you can help keep workers safe while they work in the field:
• If you see utility crews, please stay back a minimum of 6 feet — much more if they are working.
• Please, no cookies or treats for workers during this time. Give a wave or thumbs up to workers you see. They’ll understand your gratitude as they work to keep the lights on.
• Don’t touch utility trucks or equipment. Electric providers are operating under modified conditions to keep workers safe, which includes additional cleaning and sanitation of tools and equipment.
• Show your appreciation for line workers on social media using the hashtag #ThankALineman. April is line worker appreciation month.
Responding to COVID-19 and supporting Georgians with safe, reliable energy requires a whole-state approach. These workers are focused on ensuring that families, businesses, health care facilities and more continue to have the service they need throughout this public health emergency.
Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.