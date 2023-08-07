Mallory Staples

Mallory Staples

 Contributed photo

Mallory Staples, director of the Georgia Freedom Caucus Network, will speak to the Whitfield County Republican Party on Tuesday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7 at 515 Benjamin Way, Suite 310, in Dalton.

