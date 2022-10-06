Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King said a background in law enforcement may not seem to prepare someone to run a state agency that regulates insurance companies.
"But being a police chief and being insurance commissioner have more in common than you might think," said King, who was formerly police chief of Doraville.
King spoke Tuesday to the Rotary Club of Dalton. King, who is originally from Mexico, is the first Hispanic to hold statewide office in Georgia. He is also a major general in the Georgia Army National Guard.
Gov. Brian Kemp named King acting insurance commissioner in 2019 after then-insurance commissioner Jim Beck was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of mail and wire fraud. After Beck was convicted in 2021, King was sworn in as insurance commissioner.
King started in the National Guard as an enlisted man. He later went to Officer Candidate School and was commissioned as a second lieutenant.
"My first assignment (as an officer) was as a platoon leader for Charlie Company in Dalton, Georgia," he said. "That's where I cut my teeth as a young leader."
King said he was "having a lot of fun as a police chief, having a lot of fun as a senior military officer," when Kemp called him and asked him to serve as insurance commissioner.
"I told him, 'Sir, I'm a lawman. I don't know much about insurance,'" he said. "The governor was ready for that. He said, 'We've had a lot of people who knew about insurance running this agency, and they haven't done a really good job.'"
King said the role of the office of the insurance commissioner is "to protect Georgia consumers without wrecking the industry in the process."
"My primary job is to protect the consumer, to investigate complaints, to hold companies accountable, to hold agents accountable," he said.
The insurance commissioner's office also enforces state laws.
"I have two law enforcement agencies. An insurance fraud investigation unit that covers the whole state of Georgia," King said. "We help local law enforcement agencies, your sheriff's offices and police departments and district attorneys offices, investigate insurance fraud."
"I also have an arson investigation unit," King said. "We support local fire departments with arson investigations. We now have 10 canine teams spread across Georgia. No fire department now has to wait more than 90 minutes for an arson investigator with a canine team to arrive at the scene to help investigate a suspicious fire. That allows us to provide a value to Georgia citizens without duplicating all of the great work being done in your local fire services."
King said his office also works with local fire departments on fire safety education in local schools.
He said his office always tries to work with local agencies.
"We want to be partners," he said. "I know that when I was in Doraville state agencies and federal agencies came in and said, 'We're here to help' and then started telling us how to do our jobs. That's not what I want to do."
King said his office also regulates boilers and elevators.
