Georgia Jewel ultra-trail race starts today in Dalton; some runners will run 100 miles

Each September, Dalton is the home of one of the most challenging trail running competitions - The Georgia Jewel. Runners from over 26 states will come to conquer the Pinhoti Trail, with the most advanced attempting the 100-mile endurance race within 48 hours.
Organizers Jenny and Franklin Baker have worked tirelessly year after year to make The Georgia Jewel one of the most popular and longest running ultra trail races in the region.
Not only do the roots run deep within the ultra-community itself, but also for the local community in Dalton -- giving back to the trail itself as well as the local hotels and businesses the runners support while they visit.
The race starts and ends at the Dalton Convention Center for all distance runners, beginning at 4 p.m. today and ending Sunday. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state COVID-19 compliance guidelines will be in place during the competition. Visit GeorgiaJewel.com for more information.
