ATLANTA — Among health care-related bills that advanced in the Georgia Legislature on Crossover Day is one that moves the state closer to getting medical marijuana products to Georgians who need it.
House Bill 196 moves to the Senate after the House voted 170-2 Monday to increase the number of medical marijuana licenses that can be issued by the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission. Crossover Day is the deadline for bills to clear at least one legislative chamber to remain alive this session.
The commission, created through a 2019 law, issued two Class I licenses and four tentative Class II licenses for medical marijuana in July 2021 after receiving more than 70 applicants.
In an effort to resolve pending lawsuits from the applicants that weren’t awarded licenses, HB 196 would allow the commission to award up to four more Class I licenses that allow growing, cultivating and manufacturing THC oil in an indoor space no more than 10,000 square feet; and up to seven more Class II licenses that allow up to 50,000 square feet of indoor space for growing, cultivating and manufacturing low THC oil. THC is a psychoactive compound in marijuana.
The bill states that the total number of Class I and II licenses can’t exceed 15 production licenses.
HB 196 provides provisions for when the number of licenses can be increased in the future, based on the number of patients added to the THC Oil Patient Registry, which consists of patients who have a medical card to receive the oil to treat medical illnesses and conditions.
The bill would also make the commission subject to the Administrative Procedure Act and laws governing open meetings and open records, and establishes a legislative oversight committee.
Among other health care related bills that crossed over to the opposite chamber is HB 383, which would increase penalties for violence committed against health care workers.
Called the Safer Hospitals Act, the bill stipulates that a person who commits aggravated assault or aggravated battery on a health care worker while on or within 100 yards of a hospital campus would be subject to three to 20 years in prison.
The bill passed in the House in a 170-5 vote.
Georgia senators were also nearly unanimous (55-1) in approving SB 246, which would create a state loan forgiveness program for Georgia nurses.
To qualify for the loan forgiveness, the applicant must be licensed and practicing in the state with at least a mater’s degree and currently employed and has been employed for at least one year as a faculty member of a nursing program at a postsecondary institution in a position that requires an advanced degree in professional training.
The Georgia Board of Health Care Workforce would determine the repayment schedule and amounts.
