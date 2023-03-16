Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) announced Wednesday it has earned the 2023-24 Military Friendly School designation.
Institutions earning the designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,800 schools participated in the 2023-24 survey with 665 earning special awards for going above the standard.
The 2023-24 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in the May and October issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.
Methodology, criteria and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community.
Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for Student Retention, Graduation, Job Placement, Loan Repayment, Persistence (Degree Advancement or Transfer) and Loan Default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.
“In March 2022 we began the process of making small, beneficial changes to our processes to be more military friendly, and we submitted the official survey in December,” said Josh Hickman, GNTC Student Life specialist. “Over 1,800 schools participated in the 2023-24 survey with only 530 schools being awarded Gold, Silver or Bronze designation. GNTC received the Silver designation.”
Legare Price, dean of Student Success, expressed excitement about GNTC’s Military Friendly School designation for 2023-24.
“Over the last three years GNTC military students have made up 4% of our student population, including 342 service members, veterans, spouses and dependents on average each year,” Price said. “At GNTC our veteran students not only receive a quality education that prepares them for the workforce but we also offer military benefits that include dedicated staff and support services, federal financial aid benefits, credit for military training, specialized student policies and more.”
GNTC is honored to serve the men, women and families of the U.S. Armed Forces, Price said.
“Military Friendly is committed to transparency and providing consistent data-driven standards in our designation process. Our standards provide a benchmark that promotes positive outcomes and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunity for the military community. This creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to evolve and invest in their programs consistently. Schools who achieve awards designation show true commitment in their efforts, going over and above that standard,” said Kayla Lopez, national director of Military Partnerships, Military Friendly.
For more information about GNTC’s student veterans programs, visit www.GNTC.edu, or for financial aid for veterans, visit www.GNTC.edu/admissions/financial-aid/veterans.
About Military Friendly Schools
The Military Friendly Schools list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources from more than 8,800 schools nationwide, input from student veterans and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly Schools survey from participating institutions.
The survey questions, methodology, criteria and weighting were developed with the assistance of an independent research firm and an advisory council of educators and employers. The survey is administered for free and is open to all postsecondary schools that wish to participate. Criteria for consideration can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.
About VIQTORY
Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business that connects the military community to civilian employment and educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its G.I. Jobs and Military Friendly brands.
VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or any federal government entity.
Learn more about VIQTORY at www.viqtory.com.
