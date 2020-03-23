Georgia reports 772 coronavirus cases, 25 deaths

Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
ATLANTA — Georgia reported 772 cases of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) and 25 related deaths as of noon Monday.
According to the state Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, that's up from 620 cases and 25 deaths at 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Cases have spread across nearly 70 Georgia counties. There are two reported cases in Whitfield County and none in Murray County. Floyd County has 10, Gordon County has five and Catoosa County and Chattooga County one each. Fulton County has 145, Cobb County has 79 and DeKalb County has 75.
The State Public Health Lab has conducted 1,245 tests with 164 positive results. Commercial labs have conducted 3,824 tests with 608 positive results.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day, once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
Riley Bunch covers the Georgia Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites.
