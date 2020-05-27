Georgia reports highest unemployment rate on record

The Georgia Department of Labor has announced an April preliminary unemployment rate of 11.9%.
The number of unemployed increased from 342,601 to 581,820. April’s numbers represent the highest one-month recorded increase and also the highest total unemployment on record. Georgia’s April number of unemployed is more than 80,000 higher than the height of the Great Recession of 2009-10.
“This is the highest unemployment rate on record, eclipsing the previous high of 10.6% that occurred in December 2010,” said Commissioner Mark Butler. “However, the cause of this high unemployment rate differs greatly from that of the previous record, and I have no doubt that we will recover just as quickly and get back to our record lows once again.”
Jobs were down 492,100 (-10.7%) over the month of April to 4,126,500, the lowest level since April 2014. The leisure and hospitality sector, which includes the food services and drinking places and accommodation sectors, accounted for 206,700 of the job loss, 42% of the total.
Butler said, “The surge in initial claims in accommodation and food services, retail trade, healthcare, manufacturing, and administrative and support services accounted for two-thirds of all initial claims processed.”
The department announced it has issued more than $3.1 billion in combined state and federal unemployment benefits in the past nine weeks. Since the middle of March (week ending March 21), the department has processed 2,018,096 regular initial unemployment claims, more than the last five years combined (1.7 million). Of these claims, 855,088 were valid as the claimant had earned enough reported wages to receive benefits.
Some 651,000 Georgians (86% of all those filing for unemployment) have already received their first payment. Of the remaining unpaid claims, many are still in the claims process awaiting eligibility determination. This also includes claims where duplicate claims have been filed, identification has been requested, excessive weekly earnings have been reported, or child support stops have been issued. These claims require additional handling and the department is working diligently to address many of these stops.
Recently, the department issued more than $55 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) payments to individuals who are self-employed, gig workers, 1099 independent contractors, employees of churches, employees of nonprofits or those with limited work history who do not qualify for state unemployment benefits. Some 132,888 PUA applications were processed and were eligible for payment. More than 25,000 applications have been processed, but have still not requested a payment. Applicants must request a payment each week to be issued benefits.
The department processed 177,731 regular state UI (unemployment insurance) claims, a decrease of 65,000 from the week prior. These claims totaled $187,412,786 in benefits for the week and totaled $927,514,749 during the past nine weeks. Of the weekly total, 132,191 were employer-filed claims, 75% of all claims. The number of initial unemployment claims filed throughout the United States was 2.4 million last week, a decrease of 249,000 from the previous week's revised level.
In addition, the total federal funds issued for the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, or FPUC, totaled more than $545 million. During the past nine weeks, the department has issued more than $2.1 billion in FPUC federal funds. FPUC provides an additional $600 weekly payment to any individual eligible for any of the unemployment compensation programs, state and federal.
The Georgia Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund Balance was $1,795,322,812, down $752 million, or 30%, from the balance of $2,547,476,454 for the week ending March 24.
At this time, the department's career centers are remaining closed to the public. All online services are still available as the staff continues to answer phones, return emails and assist applicants. The department will open offices to the public as soon as social distancing can be effectively implemented to protect both staff and customers.
The department is also continuing to work with employers to get Georgians back to work. Employers have been contacting the department with job opportunities that are critical during this crisis, some in the workplace and others that can be done from home. More than 97,000 jobs were recently listed online at employgeorgia.com for Georgians to access. The department offers online resources for finding a job, building a résumé and assisting with other reemployment needs.
Information on filing an unemployment claim, details on how employers can file partial claims and resources for other reemployment assistance can be found on the department’s webpage at dol.georgia.gov.
