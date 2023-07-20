The Georgia Retired Educators Association Area 16 Presidents’ Meeting was on July 11 in Dalton. Attendees included, first row, from left, Sandra Morrison, Walker County; Denie Pursley, Catoosa County; Kathy Gennoe, Walker County; Vickie Spence, Calhoun/Gordon County; and Gary Cochran, Dalton/Whitfield County/Murray County; second row, Lynn Weeks, Fannin County; Becky Oliver, Gilmer County; Penny Howerton, Area 16 director; Pam Henderson, Catoosa County; and Sara Clark, Calhoun/Gordon County. Ideas were shared and plans were made.
