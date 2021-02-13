A pair of native Swedes, one who now resides in Denmark working for a pharmaceutical company, the other who has moved to Germany while working toward a master's in scientific computing.
A Malaysian sister and brother now living in Michigan, the elder of whom is married and working for Quicken Loans, while the brother has already earned his personal training certification as he attempts to become a physical therapist.
Though their backgrounds and paths vary widely, they all share having experienced a yearlong stint in Dalton thanks to the Georgia Rotary Student Program, and each credits that experience for shaping for the better who they've become as adults.
"That year is a really big part of who I am today, (and) I gained a lot," Elsa Hellsten told the members of the Rotary Club of Dalton via video conference during a meeting of the club at the Dalton Golf & Country Club last week. Living in a "different place really did something for me, and I came back (to Sweden) a completely different person."
She adapted, and she gained new perspective, she said. "I hope I brought a new perspective to all of those I met" in the United States, too.
Now 26, Hellsten was a member of the 2013-14 Georgia Rotary Student Program, and though she "thought she was an adult" before coming to Dalton, she realized later "I was just a little baby."
During her time here, she learned about Georgians and Americans, as well as "to take a leap, (how to) to feel at home wherever I go, to be welcoming to those I meet, and to go with the flow," she said. "I can't believe I fit so much into one year."
She also realized chemical engineering should be her career path, eventually earning a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering, followed by a master's in applied chemistry. She now lives in Copenhagen, Denmark's capital, having started work in Novo Nordisk's material and manufacturing development division in September 2020, and "it's going great so far, (although) there's a lot to learn."
In this program, Georgia Rotary clubs sponsor students recommended by a Rotary club in the student's home country. These students become adopted members of local "host families" and attend local colleges and universities for a year.
It "sounds too good to be true, (but) going abroad is an amazing opportunity, especially in such a safe, caring environment," Hellsten said. "I'm so grateful (this program) exists."
Sweden's Isabel Vinterblad, a member of the 2014-15 Georgia Rotary Student Program class, began as "a very shy girl," but moving from her "safe place was big for me," as she gained loads of self-confidence, she said. When she returned to Sweden, those she knew joked she was no longer Swedish, because she "talks too much," but that was "a good thing."
Her year in Dalton was "an experience I will never forget," said Vinterblad, now 25. "I realized there is so much to learn from different people and cultures, and I will always remember it."
Because of her time in the program, she became willing to take more chances, she said. She worked with wind turbines at an engineering company, and as an "au pair" for a family in Germany, as well as studying chemistry, and all those experiences allowed her to discover what she didn't want to do with her life.
Ultimately, math is her métier, and she graduated with a bachelor's degree in numerical analysis. She's now living in Germany working on her master's.
Malaysia's Krystal Tee roomed with Hellsten at Dalton State College, but she remained in America following her year in the program and graduated from Dalton State. She married, became an American citizen and lives in Detroit working as a team relations specialist.
Tee's time in the program made her the professional and adult "I am today," she said. She came as a child, 18 and "naive," but the experience "saw me into adulthood."
Her time in Dalton was so positive that her brother Adam followed suit, a member of the class of 2019-20, the last class before the COVID-19 pandemic. Though the program was shelved for 2020-21, a cohort of international students is scheduled to come to Georgia this August.
"My family in Malaysia will always be grateful to (Rotary) for giving my brother and I the wings to fly," Krystal Tee said. "I genuinely enjoyed learning so much from everyone, and thank you for showing us the love you did while we were there."
Adam Tee has tried to fly back to Malaysia six times, but each flight was canceled due to the pandemic, so he's staying with his sister. He's scheduled to return to his homeland in May, and he's able to work as a fitness instructor with his personal training certification, but if he ever needs tips, he may not have to look beyond his sister.
"I've gotten into power lifting," she said with a beaming smile. "I'm trying to get to 330 pounds (for) dead lift and 300 pounds (for) squat."
During their time in Dalton, Krystal and Adam enjoyed entertaining pursuits, such as exploring southern food and taking up golf, that they still recall fondly.
"Malaysians know how to eat," Krystal said with a laugh. "I'll take any of you (Rotarians) on a food tour of Detroit" to repay the culinary experience they provided her in Dalton.
"I miss everything in Dalton, the food, the company," said Adam, now 22. It was "a great time."
Though Detroit's harsh winter has iced Adam's golf game, he still remembers a tip he received from Smitty Barnett, president-elect of the Rotary Club of Dalton, who "pretty much fixed my golf swing in one 15-minute session."
After Hellsten returned to Europe from Dalton, she spent several months in Germany learning the language and working an internship, and she credits her Georgia Rotary Student Program time for making her adjustment easier.
The program "gave me the skills to fit in there," she said. "I was drastically different before and after" living in America.
The four program alumni, who appeared to the club via video chat on Feb. 2, demonstrate how "we (as Rotary members) are making an international impact" through this program, said Ricky Robertson, president of the Rotary Club of Dalton. "It's very encouraging."
