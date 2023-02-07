Led by U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, Georgia’s congressional delegation says 2023 Military Academy Day will be Saturday, April 22, at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.
The congressional delegation invites high school students to learn more about the application and congressional nomination process for the five U.S. service academies: the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy.
Students and their families can find more information and sign-up for the event at https://www.ossoff.senate.gov/academyday/. The deadline to RSVP is Sunday, April 2.
At this year’s Military Academy Day, students and families will have the opportunity to meet with:
• Sen. Ossoff.
• U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock.
• Congressman Sanford D. Bishop Jr.
• Congressman Hank Johnson.
• Congressman Rich McCormick.
• Congresswoman Lucy McBath.
• Georgia military leaders.
• Other members of Georgia’s congressional delegation to be confirmed.
• Representatives from all five service academies.
• ROTC representatives from the Air Force, Navy, Army and Marine Corps.
