Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said Thursday that all of Georgia’s regional commissions reported a decline in July unemployment rates.
“Georgia’s labor market continues to stand strong as a beacon of hope and prosperity,” said Thompson. “With low unemployment and plentiful job opportunities, local communities are thriving and showcasing remarkable resilience in the face of economic uncertainty.”
The labor force rose in the Atlanta, Coastal Georgia, Georgia Mountains, Middle Georgia, Northwest Georgia and Three Rivers regional commissions.
Employment was up in the Atlanta, Central Savannah River, Coastal Georgia, Georgia Mountains, Middle Georgia, Northeast Georgia, Northwest Georgia, River Valley and Three Rivers regional commissions.
Northwest Georgia Regional Commission
Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Walker and Whitfield counties.
• The unemployment rate was down two-tenths to 3.2% over-the-month, the rate was 3% one year ago.
• The labor force was up 2,358 over-the-month and up 8,576 over-the-year, to 437,538, an all-time high.
• The number of employed was up 3,048 over-the-month and up 7,583 over-the-year, to 423,626, an all-time high.
• Initial claims were up 877 (46%) over-the-month and down 251 (-8%) over-the-year, to 2,804.
