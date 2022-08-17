VARNELL — To become a Georgia Scholar, students need to excel beyond academics and beyond even the walls of their school, said Elliot Green, a 2021-22 Georgia Scholar.
"Get into extracurriculars, but not just in school," advises Green, an honor graduate with distinction — meaning a numerical average of 95-100 while taking at least three Advanced Placement or dual enrollment classes — in Coahulla Creek High School's class of 2022. Demonstrating leadership is paramount, and "you can only get that by" continuous involvement, rather than one-time efforts.
Green, for example, has long been involved with the United Way, which led him to a regular gig helping special-needs adults play softball that's been "fun" and rewarding, he said. "Making connections outside school is so critical."
At school, he was part of Coahulla Creek's first Chick-fil-A Leader Academy as a senior, an "awesome" experience, he said. In the Leader Academy, "one of the things that most surprised me was that you don't have to be completely controlling" for projects to flourish.
For their Impact Project, "we didn't know how it was going to look until the night before, but it all worked out," he said. "If people on a team want to be there, the work will show in the end."
"You have to enjoy what you're doing, because it shows," he said. "If you don't enjoy it, it can't come across as anything other than phony."
Students in the Exceptional Student Services self-contained classes at Coahulla Creek, Northwest Whitfield and Southeast Whitfield high schools were provided formal wear, got their makeup and hair done by professionals, walked a red carpet, watched live entertainment (a magician), dined on Chick-fil-A, rode in limos, had a dance party with their favorite songs and received awards and swag bags as part of an Oscars-esque event coordinated by Coahulla Creek's Leader Academy to celebrate the "stars."
Students are selected by their school to participate in the Leader Academy, which is organized by an educator at the school and sponsored by a local Chick-fil-A restaurant operator — Brett Lewis, owner/operator of the store in Walnut Square Mall, in the case of Coahulla Creek and Southeast — according to Chick-fil-A. The program focuses on making an impact through action and training leaders within local communities.
110% in tennis
Green played tennis as a junior and senior, and despite joining the team halfway through high school he was named a captain of the squad (which reached the Elite Eight before concluding its season) as a senior.
Green was first to practice, last to leave and spent more than 300 hours practicing "outside our actual practices the past year," said Colts head coach Emma Carlisi. Green received the 110% Award, and "he deserved it because he always went 110% in everything he did for us and the team this past season."
"I got the 110% Award, and I'm really glad I got that," Green said. "The difference" with anything from sports to academics to volunteering is "the time you put in, and I devoted a lot of time to the game."
His dedication permeated the team, as "I saw (the same devotion) in my teammates," he said. That's part of the reason that "despite five new players this year we got to the Elite Eight."
Green was "such a valuable player for our team," with "astonishing attitude and dedication," said Carlisi. Not only was he a key contributor with his play, "he was a great asset in cheering on the rest of our team."
Math and science focus
Through the Georgia Scholar program, the Georgia Department of Education identifies and honors high school seniors who have achieved excellence in school and community life, according to the department. The program is coordinated by the department's excellence recognition office and through local coordinators in each public school system and private school throughout the state.
Green and his fellow Georgia Scholars should be commended for having "met the stringent requirements to be a Georgia Scholar," said Superintendent Mike Ewton. "It is quite an accomplishment."
Green favors math and science above any other subject, which is why he plans to major in a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) field at Berry College. He's unsure of his exact major, but he's declared biochemistry.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Green devoured articles about the process of creating vaccines, and he may want to do that himself one day, he said.
"Who does that, and how do you get there? In research and development you put your math and science skills to the test."
He opted for Berry because of the wonderful experience he had on a visit meeting students and staff.
"It's very welcoming, with small classes and personalized learning," he said. "You can make connections with people, and I feel like I'll be prepared for graduate school."
Green's high school graduating class included several outstanding math students, such as valedictorian Gaul Hernandez and salutatorian Ben Griggs, who motivated Green to push himself in math, he said.
"They made me want to try harder, (as it) got competitive."
Green was part of a small group of "really exceptional" math students, and while there may have been good-natured competition, they "all cheered one another on," said Billy Singletary, who taught Green in several math classes. Green took seven arduous math classes during his four years as a Colt, and he always "did exceptional work."
"I did my best in geometry as a sophomore, but it's fun to see how it all works in calculus (senior) year," Green said. "There are lots of real-life applications you can actually grasp."
Though Green took on numerous responsibilities as a Colt, he learned "you can get everything in a day done if you manage your time well," he said. "You take for granted the time you have until you really pack your day full."
