Coahulla Creek High School 2019-20 Georgia Scholar Meg Gulledge found joy in helping others throughout her four-year tenure in Varnell, and she wants to continue to be of service for her eventual profession.
Gulledge, a freshman at the University of Georgia, plans to major in animal science on her way to becoming a veterinarian.
An animal lover, "there's never been a point in my life when we didn't have some pet in our house," said Gulledge, who has three dogs (a pit bull named Ollie, a young pug named Seamus and an older pug named Snuffie). She also spent time with a veterinarian in Atlanta last summer who answered her questions and alleviated any concerns about the métier.
"I grew up around animals, and I want to help them, to make their lives easier," Gulledge said. "Veterinarian is the way to go for that."
Georgia boasts "the best vet school in the area, so it'll be nice to start there," she said. Additionally, "it's one of the more prestigious universities in the state."
Volunteering and academics
As a Coahulla Creek freshman and sophomore, Gulledge was at the Humane Society (of Northwest Georgia) every weekend volunteering, but she had to step back as her studies grew more rigorous, she said. "I miss it, though."
Through the Georgia Scholar program, the Georgia Department of Education identifies and honors high school seniors who have achieved excellence in school and community life, according to the department. The Georgia Scholar program is coordinated by the department's excellence recognition office and through local coordinators in each public school system and private schools throughout the state.
To be named a Georgia Scholar "is definitely an honor," Gulledge said. "It's nice to know the state considers you to be a scholar and recognizes all the hard work."
Gulledge took dual enrollment classes through Dalton State College, and though "it was a struggle, I'm glad I did it," she said. Her honors and Advanced Placement courses, especially AP Calculus, were also "tricky," but "we have really great teachers who help us through, and it all worked out in the end."
She developed close relationships with her classmates in those courses, because it's an intimate group, and "I'm going to miss that sense of togetherness," she said. "It's a really tight group bound by common experiences."
Gulledge is "excited to meet so many new people from different backgrounds" in Athens, she said this summer. "My graduating class had about 275 (students), and Georgia has about 30,000 undergrads, so I'll be making a big jump."
Volunteering is a critical component of being a Georgia Scholar, and Gulledge didn't realize until she adumbrated her efforts in that area for the award exactly how much service she'd done, she said. "It really adds up over the years."
Assisting at mobile packs for Feed My Starving Children, a Christian nonprofit organization that coordinates the packaging and distribution of food to people in developing nations, was among her favorite volunteer outlets, she said. "What we pack here goes all over the world."
Gulledge was a member of Coahulla Creek's Beta Club, which focuses on academics and service, all four years of high school, and she was the president as a senior. After playing junior varsity as a freshman, Gulledge was a member of her school's varsity tennis team for her remaining three years, although her final season was cut short this spring due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
"That was sad, because we were looking pretty good, I thought, and it's a good team with great people," she said. "We did play well at the beginning, so we'll always wonder how far we could've gone, but we'll never know."
Tennis
Her tennis coach, Laura Jager, "was always sweet and helpful," Gulledge said. "She has a special place in my heart."
Jager is similarly complimentary of Gulledge, calling her "one of the sweetest and (most) kind-hearted individuals I've had to opportunity to coach while at Coahulla Creek."
"Upon introduction, Meg may be quiet and reserved, but she is incredibly thoughtful, kind and very hard working," Jager said. "I have seen a beginning tennis player work hard at drills and practices beyond her comfort level while utilizing (her) ability (in) the mental game of tennis to grow into a competitive tennis player."
"While her academic success speaks for itself, she is genuinely humble and never boastful or unkind to others," Jager added. "She puts time and effort into all she does."
Even without her, Gulledge knows the tennis squad "will be amazing" this spring, she said. "I'll just have to watch from afar."
Other commendations
Gulledge was named a Commended Student in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program, receiving letters of commendation from Coahulla Creek and the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), which conducts the program, for "demonstrating outstanding potential for academic success," according to a press release from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2020 competition by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
She was also a Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) student this spring. High school seniors must have the highest score on a single test date on the SAT and be in the top 10% or top 10 students of their class based on grade point average to qualify for a STAR nomination.
Gulledge has leadership capacity in spades, and she's able to step out of her comfort zone with "grace, growth and strength," Jager said. "I adore Meg because of her academic humility, willingness to challenge herself, and loving and thoughtful nature."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.