Georgia Senate OKs budget proposal

ATLANTA — The Georgia Senate passed its fiscal year 2021 budget that cuts $2.6 billion from state spending as a result of the economic impact of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
But Democratic critics argued state policies put the General Assembly in a worse-off situation than necessary.
The Senate voted 34-15 to pass the budget, sending it to the House of Representatives where representatives will likely negotiate for changes, all while the clock ticks down on the session. The state's fiscal year is from July 31 to June 30, 2021.
The budget makes a steep $1 billion cut to K-12 schools through the education formula that lawmakers — in normal times — uphold to fully fund. Senate budget writers said they did their best to reduce furlough days, but most state agencies are not exempt and will see 12 or even more furlough days next year.
Republican senators backed the measure, while Democrats argued the other party should be more open to hiking the tobacco tax and cutting corporate tax breaks to give the state more revenue.
Senate Appropriations Chairman Blake Tillery, R-Vidalia, stood behind the proposed cuts, and pointed out that 54% of the budget is still dedicated to education and the budget writers were able to completely eliminate furlough days for law enforcement — a large concern during committee meetings.
To justify the 11% cut to the K-12 funding formula, Tillery said school systems have been given federal coronavirus relief funds and has reserve funds it can fall back on.
“I know this is not the budget that many of you expected or hoped to have this year. You didn't campaign on reducing services or on saying ‘no,’” he said. “But our constitutional duty is to pass a budget to operate the functions of our state.”
In the party-line vote, Democrats opposed the budget proposal, not just due to the document itself, they said, but for the policy decisions that put it there.
“This pandemic is causing us to do things that we don't like,” said Senate Minority Leader Steve Henson, D-Stone Mountain. “But we are put into a terrible, terrible position because we’ve made bad decisions.”
Henson called on the General Assembly to stop dealing tax breaks to special interest groups and pushing another round of income tax cuts.
“We cannot continue to have policies and decisions based on responding to corporate lobbyists with tax breaks and not on the best needs of the 4-year-olds and 3-year-olds of our state that want to have a bright future,” he said.
Sen. Jen Jordan, D-Atlanta, called cuts “extreme and harmful” but said they did not need to be that way.
Jordan said the state tobacco tax is among the lowest in the nation and brings in $230 million a year in revenue, while the state spends $650 million a year in public health for treating smoking-related illnesses.
“Georgia's taxpayers are paying for the decision of many who make the decision to smoke cigarettes,” she said Friday. “... The words ‘personal responsibility,’ are often invoked in this chamber. And so for me, raising the cigarette tax is about personal responsibility. It should not be for the people of this state to pay for the decisions of others. Decisions that we know will lead to tobacco-related disease.”
Tillery said Senate budget writers worked within the confines given to them and chose not to dip into rainy day funds to preserve what is left after it was used to shore-up the fiscal year 2020 budget.
But the other side of the aisle remained skeptical.
“Is there not more we could do as a state to raise revenue and make a bigger pile rather than cutting the budget?” asked Sen. Nan Orrock, D-Atlanta.
Riley Bunch covers the Georgia Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites.
