The annual Georgia Sheriffs’ Association Golf Tournament for the benefit of the children of local youth homes Cherokee Estate in Dalton and MountainView in Chatsworth has been set for Friday, Oct. 6, at Indian Trace Golf Course on Mitchell Bridge Road in Chatsworth.
Nikita Jordan, resident director of the homes, said board members are now soliciting help to again make this year’s event a success. It is a 4-man, select shot tournament. Shotgun starts will be at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place. A hole-in-one contest is sponsored by Chatsworth Ford with closest to the pin prizes.
Team fees are $500 and include entry of one team, lunch, tournament favors, one mulligan and one red tee per player. Jordan said Leonard Brothers Construction is the primary sponsor, but other sponsorship opportunities are available. This includes hole sponsorships as well as individual and business donations.
Cherokee Estate and MountainView provide a safe and loving environment for kids.
“Our kids need and deserve community support,” said Jordan. “They are here through no fault of their own.”
Cherokee Estate was originally established by local leaders to meet the needs of boys. It was eventually taken over by Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes. Cherokee Estate is now a home for girls. MountainView is for boys.
Cherokee Estate has 100 acres of pastures and meadows to provide a peaceful, beautiful setting in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Our community founded the home. It has three cottages and a host of other amenities. Community members have provided first class facilities including a multipurpose building, a playground, two pavilions and a swimming pool with a pool house.
The Georgia District of Key Club Interna4onal has provided a building for tutoring. The multipurpose building was donated by the estate of Atlanta businessman Frank Gordy. The building was named for former director Hartis P. Hamlin, who secured the donation.
In recent years, the estate of a local philanthropist has funded an extensive renovation of the multipurpose building, the pool and the pool house. The Hamlin building now has a modern kitchen, restrooms, a multipurpose room for sports and for events such as the annual Cherokee Estate/MountainView Christmas celebration. An adjacent Kiwanis pavilion was reconstructed. A lakeside pavilion and playground were also added.
Residents are encouraged to participate in activities at school, church and in the community. Fundraising efforts such as the golf tournament help to fund everyday needs of the kids such as vacations, clothing, school and church participation, a Christmas celebration, etc.
“The peace and security of our local Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes allow girls and boys to mature into well-rounded citizens,” said Jordan. “With love and support, they can become secure, capable, and ready for the next phase of their lives. Your donation and/or participation is an investment in the future of deserving children and our community.”
For more information on the golf tournament, phone Jordan at (706) 259-8581.
