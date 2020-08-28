Georgia speakers appeal to Black voters at RNC

A Georgia Democrat and a former University of Georgia football player were among those supporting President Donald Trump during the Republican National Convention.
The RNC kicked off Monday by nominating Trump for a second term, following the nomination of Joe Biden last week at the Democratic National Convention.
Self-proclaimed “lifelong Democrat” state Rep. Vernon Jones, who has been the subject of national headlines for his support of the Republican president, helped kick off the RNC on Monday. Jones said when he announced his support for Trump he was "threatened, called an embarrassment, and asked to resign" by the Democratic Party.
"But I have news for them: We are free people with free minds. I am part of a large and growing segment of the Black community who are independent thinkers,” he said. "And we believe that Donald Trump is the president that America needs to lead us forward.”
The Lithonia lawmaker touted Trump’s initiatives to increase funding for historically Black colleges and universities and echoed one of the president’s favorite campaign points that unemployment of Black Americans has seen record lows during his presidency and workforce participation of Black Americans has seen record highs.
"Education. Jobs. Safety. Security. On issue after issue, and in just a single term, he destroyed these negative forces that have victimized the Black community for decades,” Jones said. "He gave us the opportunity to rise.”
Georgia Democrats were quick to hit back and said Jones has a "long history of betraying his constituents."
"He does not represent Black Georgians, and he does not represent our party. Trump’s administration has done nothing but hurt Black Georgians," Nikema Williams, chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Georgia and a candidate for Congress, said in a statement.
Herschel Walker, a former NFL player and University of Georgia All-American and Heisman Trophy winner, spoke of his “deep personal friendship" with Trump on Monday and said he takes it as a “personal insult” when people call the president “racist.”
"It hurts my soul to hear the terrible names that people call Donald. The worst one is ‘racist,'" Walker said. “... Growing up in the deep South, I have seen racism up close. I know what it is. And it isn’t Donald Trump.”
Walker said Trump has accomplished much “all by himself and (while) under constant attack” and implored convention watchers to keep him in the White House for another term.
"He keeps right on fighting to improve the lives of Black Americans and all Americans. He works night and day. He never stops. He leaves nothing on the field,” Walker said. "Some people don’t like his style … the way he knocks down obstacles that get in the way of his goals. People on opposing teams didn’t like it when I ran right over them either. But that’s how you get the job done.”
In 2016, Trump received only 8% of Black voter compared to George W. Bush receiving 11% of Black votes in 2004, according to exit polls.
Marjorie Taylor Greene, the controversial 14th Congressional District candidate who recently won a GOP runoff and who would become the first open supporter of the discredited conspiracy theories known as QAnon in Congress if she is elected as expected, posted on social media that she received an invitation to attend Trump’s nomination acceptance speech Thursday at the White House.
David Schafer, Georgia GOP chairman, mentioned the state’s governor and one of its U.S. senators when announcing all of Georgia’s delegate votes were for Trump.
“From the Golden Isles to the top of Lookout Mountain, the great state of Georgia — home to Gov. Brian Kemp and our senior United States senator, David Perdue — is proud to cast every single one of its 76 votes for the renomination of President Donald J. Trump,” he said.
Riley Bunch covers the Georgia Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites.
