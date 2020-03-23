Georgia to apply for federal assessment waiver in education

Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
Following an announcement from the U.S. Department of Education inviting states to request waivers from federal assessment requirements, State School Superintendent Richard Woods affirmed that the Georgia Department of Education will apply for a waiver from assessment requirements in 2020.
Educators, parents and students can expect that no state testing — to include Georgia Milestones, GAA 2.0 and GKIDS — will be administered in Georgia this year.
On March 16, Woods suspended the state assessment window along with teacher and leader evaluation requirements and state-level, attendance-related consequences.
“It has become more and more clear that there is not a realistic path to administer state tests this year, and Georgia and other states have urged the federal government to make waivers available,” Woods said. “I thank them for doing so, and Georgians can be assured we will seek the maximum flexibility available. Students, parents and educators should be spending this time learning, growing and weathering this storm together — not preparing for a test.”
