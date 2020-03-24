Georgia tops 1,000 coronavirus cases

Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
ATLANTA — Georgia reported 1,026 cases of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) and 32 related deaths as of noon on Tuesday.
According to the state Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, that's up from 800 cases and 26 deaths at 7 p.m. on Monday.
Cases have spread across more than 80 Georgia counties. There are two confirmed cases in Whitfield County and none in Murray County.
The State Public Health Lab has conducted 1,378 tests, with 189 positive results. Commercial labs have conducted 4,106 tests with 837 positive results.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day, once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
Riley Bunch covers the Georgia Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites.
