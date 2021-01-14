The holidays were brighter for children in foster care thanks to the generous donations made to Georgia United Credit Union Foundation’s 30th annual Wish Tree program.
Wish Tree provides gifts to children in Georgia’s foster care system through donations made by members and community partners. This year, 1,445 wishes were granted to deserving children in 10 counties, including Whitfield County.
The ongoing challenges of COVID-19 inspired the foundation to offer a new virtual donation option so the community could participate from the comfort of their home. Donors were able to select the charity location and the requested gifts from online shopping lists.
Donations were shipped directly to the Dalton branches, at 1412 Chattanooga Ave. and 605 Calhoun St., and Dalton Greater Works delivered the gifts in time for the holidays.
“We understand 2020 has presented some challenges for many in our communities; however, we wanted the children in the foster care program to know we care about their wellbeing," said Liz Riffert, Georgia United Credit Union business development officer. "The online donation shopping allowed members to participate and safely shop from their homes. Participating in this cause that helps strengthen our communities brings us such joy this holiday season."
Since the program’s inception, nearly 31,000 gifts have been donated to children in need, thanks to the generosity of the community.
For more information about the Wish Tree program and how you can get involved, contact Riffert at liz.riffert@gucu.org or (812) 760-7505.
