Georgia United Credit Union Foundation sponsors local tax help program

Georgia United Credit Union Foundation is pleased to offer free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) for the Dalton community thanks to a longstanding partnership with Dalton State College, the Internal Revenue Service and Georgia United Credit Union.
The VITA program is open to all low to moderate income taxpayers without depreciable assets, business losses or extensive stock transactions. Under the leadership of Jamie Connors, associate professor of accounting and assistant dean of the Wright School of Business at Dalton State, approximately 40 students and alumni volunteer for the program each year. Dalton State students are IRS-certified tax preparers and earn academic credit for their participation in the VITA program. As part of the partnership, Georgia United Credit Union provides office space.
Due to ongoing challenges with COVID-19, additional health and safety protocols will be implemented and all registrants will be required to complete a health questionnaire prior to their in-person VITA session. All appointments must be scheduled in advance through the online scheduling system at gucufoundation.org/vita. Walk-up appointments will not be offered.
Appointments are at Georgia United Credit Union, 605 Calhoun St. in Dalton. Sessions can be reserved through March 6 on Fridays from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Since the program's inception in 2005, almost 5,000 tax returns have been filed for the Dalton community, totaling over $4 million in federal and state refunds.
