Georgia United Credit Union hosting 'Free Shred Day' for Dalton community

Georgia United Credit Union invites Dalton area residents to its "Free Shred Day" event on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to noon. The event is at Georgia United Credit Union's Dalton branch at 605 Calhoun St.
People are encouraged to bring up to three boxes of personal documents -- such as old checks, statements and medical information -- and Iron Mountain will shred and recycle the documents on site from their mobile destruction truck.
To protect Georgia United Credit Union team members, vendors and participants, this is a contactless, drive-thru event. Shred contents should be placed in boxes in the back seat or trunk and free of non-paper items (clips, binders or rubber bands) that may clog the shredder. Team members will take boxes from the vehicle to the shred trucks for recycling.
"Georgia United is committed to helping the local community safeguard their personal identity and protect themselves from identity thieves," according to Georgia United Credit Union. "Shred Day events offer a safe place to securely destroy personal documents in an environmentally responsible way."
For more information, go to gucu.org/shred.
