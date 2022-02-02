Georgia United Foundation announces 2022 School Crashers makeover program

The Georgia United Foundation, in partnership with Georgia United Credit Union, invites the local community to help make a difference in the lives of children by nominating a deserving school for a School Crashers makeover.
Now through Feb. 28, the local community is encouraged to nominate an accredited k-12 school in Georgia that would benefit from a facility improvement project. Project requests for structural, electrical or plumbing enhancements will not be considered. The schools with the most compelling story will be chosen as School Crashers recipients in March.
This marks the ninth year of the School Crashers program and is one of the foundation’s largest community service projects.
The program brings together communities by supporting local school systems with the end goal of improving the learning environment for students, faculty and staff. The program is funded through the Georgia United Foundation with supporting donations from generous sponsors and donor partners. Projects are completed by Georgia United Credit Union team members, community partners, sponsors and volunteers.
During the last eight years School Crashers has provided 58 makeovers with improvements valued at almost $1.6 million.
Project plans are designed for each school, and improvements are typically completed during the summer and fall months. Prior recipients have received a variety of improvements including landscaping, painting projects, technology, furniture, carpet, outdoor classrooms, a therapeutic garden, sensory room and new playground equipment. Photos of past School Crashers recipients are available on the foundation's website.
To help make a difference in your community, nominate a deserving school by Feb. 28 at gucufoundation.org/schoolcrashers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.