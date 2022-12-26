Furthering its commitment to continuing education, Georgia United Foundation announces the launch of its 29th annual High School Scholarship Competition featuring $25,000 in college scholarships awarded to six high school seniors.
The competition, which is open now through Jan. 31, 2023, at 11:59 p.m., encourages college and technical school-bound students to showcase their creativity by submitting a one-minute video explaining how they will utilize their education to benefit the community. Additional consideration is given to demonstrated leadership, participation in school and community activities, financial need and academic achievement.
High school students are eligible for the competition if they, their parents, grandparents or legal guardian have been a Georgia United Credit Union member for at least six months prior to the application submission.
Six scholarships will be awarded to 2022-2023 high school seniors who plan to attend college or a technical school during the 2023-2024 school year:
• Vernon Carne Scholarship: $5,000
• Geraldine Tilson Scholarship: $5,000
• Polly Hinde Scholarship: $5,000
• Dorothy Dusenbery Pirkle Scholarship: $5,000
• Monsignor Stephen Churchwell Scholarship: $2,500
• T. Randall Dennis Scholarship: $2,500
Program requirements and online application are available at gucufoundation.org/scholarships.
Submissions will be reviewed by the Scholarship Application Committee and winners will be announced in March 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.