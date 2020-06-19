Georgia United Foundation, DSC team up to prepare tax returns for the local community

Each year, Georgia United Foundation and Georgia United Credit Union offers local communities free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) through support from longstanding partner Dalton State College.
The VITA program provides free tax preparation assistance to people and families with low to moderate income, those with disabilities and the elderly. Dalton State students are certified by the Internal Revenue Service as tax preparers and earn academic credit for their participation in the VITA program. As part of the partnership, Georgia United Credit Union provides office space, giving the local community opportunities to have their taxes prepared and filed at no charge.
The foundation's VITA program, now in its fifteenth year, was able to complete all scheduled tax preparation appointments from Jan. 24-March 7 before University System of Georgia institutions closed mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the leadership of Jamie Connors, associate professor of accounting and assistant dean of the Wright School of Business at Dalton State, 28 student volunteers and alumni volunteered 120 hours and prepared 921 tax returns for Dalton-area residents, resulting in $83,606 in state and $806,111 in federal tax refunds.
"VITA is an important program that positively impacts the financial stability of our communities and helps hard-working individuals and families obtain free access to tax preparation services," said Harrison Stafford, a graduate of Dalton State, who is now business and community development officer at Georgia United. "We are proud to give back to our community and offer the students at Dalton State College the opportunity to gain hands-on experience."
