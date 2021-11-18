Georgia United Foundation helps Dalton's children in need have a brighter holiday season

Georgia United Foundation is excited to announce the return of its Wish Tree program. Now in its 31st year, Wish Tree provides gifts to children in need in Georgia through generous donations made by members and community partners.
Make the holidays brighter for children in the Dalton area now through Wednesday, Dec. 8, by donating requested toys or articles of clothing from the online shopping list found at gucufoundation.org/wishtree or selecting an ornament at either Georgia United Credit Union’s Dalton-Calhoun branch at 605 Calhoun St. or at the Dalton-Chattanooga branch at 1412 Chattanooga Ave.
Purchased gifts from the online shopping list will ship directly to a Dalton branch and Dalton Greater Works will pick up and deliver gifts to children in time for the holidays. If an ornament is chosen at either of the Dalton branches, new, unwrapped items should be returned to the branch by Dec. 8.
Monetary donations to the Wish Tree Fund can also be made at the Dalton branches or by visiting gucufoundation.org/donate. All funds collected will be used to purchase items from the shopping list in the Dalton area.
Since the program’s inception, over 31,000 gifts have been donated to children in need, thanks to the generosity of the community. The foundation’s 2021 goal is to grant 1,120 wishes, reaching approximately 375 children in the local communities.
For more information about the Wish Tree program and how you can get involved, contact Liz Riffert at liz.riffert@gucu.org or at (812) 760-7505.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.