In support of National Food Bank Day on Sept. 2, Georgia United Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Georgia United Credit Union, kicks off its eleventh Can Hunger program, the organization’s annual canned food and donation campaign benefiting local food banks. The drive runs through Friday, Sept. 30.
Since its inception, Can Hunger has collected more than 440,000 items for local food banks in the communities that Georgia United serves. While last year’s campaign shifted to a virtual model due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year it is a hybrid approach with two ways to give — online and in-person:
• Monetary donations that do not require a branch visit can be made easily and securely online. Donations can be made using a debit or credit card at gucufoundation.org.
• Non-perishable food items may be dropped off any Georgia United branch lobby during business hours, including the Dalton location at 605 Calhoun St. Visit gucu.org to find Georgia United’s branch locations and lobby hours.
“Because of the strong purchasing power of food banks, monetary donations go a long way to help fill empty plates,” said Liz Riffert, Georgia United’s community development officer. “Giving as little as $10 provides up to 30 balanced meals, and food banks may also use donated funds to buy non-perishable foods, proteins, fresh fruit and vegetables as well as allergen-free items. Fighting food insecurity in our communities is a team effort and we look forward to these generous donations that will make a difference for a hardworking parent who has skipped a meal to ensure their children is fed, or a senior who faces the difficult decision between paying for medication or for healthy food.”
