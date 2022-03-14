Georgia United Foundation is pleased to name six Georgia high school seniors, including two local students, as recipients of the 2022 High School Scholarship Competition. A total of $30,000 in scholarships were awarded to the deserving students who plan to attend college or a technical school during the 2022-2023 school year.
This marks the scholarship program's 28th year, named for Georgia United Credit Union’s founder Vernon E. Carne and notable board members Monsignor Stephen Churchwell, T. Randall Dennis, Polly Hinde, Dorothy Dusenberry Pirkle and Geraldine Tilson.
The foundation’s unique scholarship program encourages college-bound students to showcase their creativity through a one-minute video submission explaining how they will use their education to help the community. Additional consideration is given to academic achievement, financial need, demonstrated leadership and participation in school and community activities.
“We are thrilled to recognize these outstanding students for their hard work and achievements,” said President and CEO Debbie Smith. “The Georgia United Foundation makes it possible for us to continue our long-standing tradition of offering scholarships to high school seniors who are pursuing higher education. We wish this year’s scholars the best of luck and know they will make a difference in their communities.”
The local 2022 Georgia United Foundation Scholarship recipients are:
• $2,500 Monsignor Stephen Churchwell Scholarship: Xitlaly Garcia, Dalton High School
Garcia plans to attend Dalton State College for two years with the intention to transfer to Georgia Tech to study architecture. The scholarship assistance will help lessen the costs for tuition and fees at Dalton State. Additionally, she plans to continue to work her two jobs at Hammond Creek Middle School Nutrition Program and Schlotzsky's Deli. She is involved in the National Honors Society and Dalton High School Color Guard and Winter Guard. Furthermore, she is the chief editor of the yearbook club.
• $5,000 Dorothy Dusenberry Pirkle Scholarship: Elliot Green, Coahulla Creek High School
Green plans to attend Berry College to study biochemistry heading towards a path in medical research. He comes from a large family with 11 siblings ranging in ages from 11-21. He is captain of the varsity tennis team and also plays United States Tennis Association tennis and is a member of the Beta Club, musical ensembles and Student Government Association (senior class president). In addition, he completed the Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy and has volunteered with the United Way of Northwest Georgia and Salvation Army.
Visit gucufoundation.org/scholarships to view the winning video submissions and to learn more about this year’s recipients and program details.
