Georgia United Foundation's Wish Tree program brightens holidays for local children

Georgia United Credit Union Foundation is excited to announce the return of its Wish Tree program. Now in its 30th year, Wish Tree provides gifts to children in Georgia’s foster care system through generous donations made by members and community partners.
Make the holidays brighter for children in the Dalton area now through Wednesday, Dec. 9, by donating requested toys or articles of clothing from the online shopping list found at gucufoundation.org/wishtree. Purchased gifts will ship directly to a Dalton branch and Dalton Greater Works will pick up and deliver gifts to children in time for the holidays. Monetary donations to the Wish Tree Fund can also be made at branch locations and Georgia United will purchase items from the shopping list in that area.
Since the program’s inception, nearly 30,000 gifts have been donated to children in need, thanks to the generosity of the community. The Foundation’s 2020 goal is to grant 1,600 wishes, reaching over 500 children in local communities.
For more information about the Wish Tree program and how you can get involved, contact Liz Riffert at liz.riffert@gucu.org or (812) 760-7505.
