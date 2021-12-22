Georgia vehicle registration and titling services to be unavailable starting Dec. 30 for several days

Beginning Thursday, Dec. 30, the Georgia Department of Revenue will begin an upgrade to the state’s DRIVES (Driver Record and Integrated Vehicle Enterprise System) to improve efficiency and reduce operational costs.
The upgrade will require vehicle registrations and titling services, including e-services and tag renewal kiosks, to be unavailable from Thursday, Dec. 30, at 5 p.m. through Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Vehicle owners with expiration dates in late December and early January are encouraged to renew prior to Dec. 30 at 5 p.m. to avoid delays.
What to expect?
• County tag offices and the Georgia Department of Revenue Motor Vehicle Division will be unable to process transactions.
• All online motor vehicle-related services, including online tag renewal services, will be unavailable.
• Motor Vehicle Self Service kiosks will be unavailable.
How will this impact Georgia motor vehicle owners and drivers?
• Customers and dealers seeking to conduct any title transactions should complete their business at a county tag office prior to Thursday, Dec. 30, at 5 p.m.
• Dealers will be able to initiate electronic title and registration (ETR) transactions and issue emergency temporary operating permits (TOPs) over New Year’s weekend.
• Law enforcement will still have access to motor vehicle records.
Please note that Whitfield County offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 31, in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday.
Please visit the county tag website at whitfieldpay.com for more information on upcoming scheduling changes.
