ATLANTA — In 2023, Georgia tax filers can begin receiving large tax credits for donations to law enforcement and foster care programs.
Signed by Gov. Brian Kemp May 9, the LESS Crime Act (SB 361) would allow the public and corporations to donate to their local law-enforcement agency for a 100% dollar-for-dollar tax credit.
The credit allows taxpayers and corporations to directly support their community’s public safety initiatives through an affiliated law enforcement foundation.
Law enforcement agencies will be required to allocate those dollars for salary increases, hiring additional officers, increasing officer training and law enforcement equipment, and establishing/maintaining a co-responder program for de-escalating behavioral health emergencies.
Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, each taxpayer will be allowed a credit against the tax imposed as follows:
• $5,000 for single head of single individual or head of household, or the actual amount of contributions, whichever is less.
• $10,000 or the actual amount of contributions, whichever is less, for a married couple or an individual who is part of a limited liability company, a S-corporation shareholder or partnership.
• 75% of income tax liability or the actual amount of qualified contributions for a corporation.
Kemp also signed the "Fostering Success Act" (HB 424) Monday. It aims to generate up to $20 million per year for services for un-adopted youth ages 16-18 making the transition into adulthood.
The funds will go to certified foster child support organizations or qualified organizations that provide services including postsecondary education support, medical and mental health care, housing and transportation.
"Each year, an average of 570 young adults age out of foster care with limited guidance on how to navigate the challenges presented by adulthood," said Sen. Bill Cowsert, R-Athens, a lead sponsor of the act. "Because of this, young children often experience a rocky start on top of what was already a challenging and difficult childhood. This is why it is imperative that our work should not come to a stop once a foster child reaches the age of 18."
According to the new credit, contributions of up to $2,500 will be accepted for single or head of household filers; up to $5,000 for married couples filing jointly; up to $5,000 for an individual with a LLC; or 10% of a corporation’s income tax liability.
Kemp also signed SB 403, creating a mental health co-responder model for peace officers and behavioral health professionals.
Under the proposal, local community service boards would provide a behavioral health specialist to assist officers responding to a crisis either virtually or in person. With guidance from a licensed counselor, officers will have the authority to refer a person to a treatment facility rather than make an arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.