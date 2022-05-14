Teams are now forming for the Creative Arts Guild’s eighth annual Low Country Boil Cook-Off on Saturday, June 11.
Low Country Boil is a fun, lighthearted “Welcome to Summer” event for the entire family. Great food, cold beverages, yard games and live music all make for a wonderful family-friendly evening on the Guild’s lawn and the Spigel Pavilion.
According to Wikipedia, a low country boil “traditionally includes catch-of-the-day shellfish, vegetables, slices of spicy sausage (like andouille or kielbasa) and an array of spices, all tossed in a pot and boiled.”
So you think you can cook?
We hope you and family and friends will attend but this is also a call to assemble cooking teams for the event. It’s easy!
Gather your cooking team and get in on the fun with other friendly, amateur cooks, all competing to put the best grub on the table.
Get a group of friends together and contact Sarah Murry at sarahm@cre ativeartsguild.org to submit your team.
Teams should be no less than four members and no more than eight who will prepare a traditional “boil” to serve up that evening. The number of teams is limited to the first 10 who commit, so get your team locked in by May 27, please.
Team awards
As if the fun and fellowship of cooking for a party were not enough, awards will be given to participating teams by a panel of judges (local chefs and restaurant owners) to spice up the cook-off competition. Guests will choose the winner of the coveted “People’s Choice” award by voting for their favorite team with their dollars; however, the illustrious panel will decide the other coveted awards, including best all-round boil recipe; most creative recipe; best team spirit; best food presentation; best theme, decorations and overall ambiance; most hospitable chefs; most flavorful recipe; and best side dish.
As teams compete and vie for these prizes, the delicious aroma of tasty cooking will fill the air, and upbeat live music will keep the party hearty.
Find out more at www.creativeartsguild.org or by contacting sarahm@creativeartsguild.org or davidg@creativeartsguild.org or by calling (706) 278-0168.
