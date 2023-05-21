Teams are now forming for the Creative Arts Guild’s 10th annual Low Country Boil Cook-Off on Saturday, June 10.
Low Country Boil is a fun, lighthearted “Welcome to summer” event for the entire family. Great food, cold beverages, yard games and live music all make for a wonderful family-friendly evening on the Guild’s lawn and Spigel Pavilion. According to Wikipedia, a low country boil “traditionally includes catch-of-the-day shellfish, vegetables, slices of spicy sausage (like andouille or kielbasa) and an array of spices, all tossed in a pot and boiled.”
So you think you can cook?
While we hope you and family and friends will attend, this is also a call to assemble cooking teams for the event. It’s easy. Gather your own cooking team and get in on the most fun with other friendly amateur cooks all competing to put the best grub on the table. Get a group of friends, family or co-workers together and contact Sarah Murry at sarahm@creativeartsguild.org to submit your team.
Teams should be 6-8 persons who will prepare a traditional “boil” to serve up. The number of teams is limited to the first 10 who commit, so get your team locked in as soon as possible, by May 26, please.
Team awards
As if the fun and fellowship of cooking for a party were not enough, awards will be given to participating teams by a panel of judges (local chefs and restaurant owners) to spice up the cook-off competition. Guests will choose the winner of the coveted People’s Choice award by voting for their favorite team. In a blind taste test, the illustrious panel will decide other coveted awards for best all-around boil and more. As teams compete and vie for these prizes the delicious aroma of tasty cooking fills the air, and upbeat live music keeps the party hearty.
Save the date and plan to attend. Find out more and how to enter a team at the Guild's website, www.creativeartsguild.org, by contacting sarahm@creativeartsguild.org or by calling (706) 278-0168.
